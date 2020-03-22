DON S. POTTER, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Avow Hospice, in Naples, Fla. Born Oct. 16, 1937, he was the son of Edith (Whiteman) and Clarence Potter. He graduated from Garrett High School, attended Hanover College, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. An avid sports fan, Don was a loyal supporter to his Indiana Hoosiers and loved seeing the General return to Assembly Hall. He retired from Lincoln National Life Insurance Company after 39 years as an underwriter, and spent his retirement traveling and spending quality time with his family. He was the high school sweetheart and devoted husband for 62 years to his wife, Nancy (Yarde) Potter; and loving father to his daughters, Shari (Jerry) Calabrese, Julie McLaughlin, Jill (Gene) Rochette, and Jennifer (Sean) Potter. He will be greatly missed by his seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary, and Ayden. A memorial service will be held in June or July at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2020