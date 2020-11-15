1/1
DONA HARRINGTON
DONA HARRINGTON, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Chapman Place in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Milton A. and Mildred (Chappell) Finkbeiner. She married Francis Harrington on Dec. 6, 1946; and he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2011. She worked in the Rectory office at St. Therese Catholic Church. Dona was an active member of St. Therese Catholic Church and her faith and family were very important to her. Surviving are her children, Stephen Harrington and Sandra (Fred) Sheets; two grandsons, Greg (Emma) Hetrick and Brian (Becky) Hetrick; three great-grandchildren, Grant, Claire, and Addison Hetrick; and her loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the future when it is safe for everyone to be together. Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring, the Alzheimer's Association, or St. Therese Catholic Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
