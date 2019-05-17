Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD A. "DON" REINKING. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD A. "DON" REINKING, 94, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Heritage Park Nursing Home in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 13, 1924, in Ossian, Ind., he was a son of the late Martin and Martha (Bauer meister) Reinking. Don was married to Julia "Judy" VanMeter on Sept. 26, 1953; she preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 1990. He was employed by Fruehauf Trailer Corporation in Fort Wayne for 44+ years, retiring in 1987. Don was a longtime member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Don served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II as a member of the 38th Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron. Because of his ability to speak German he served as the squadron's interpreter. Don fought in the Normandy Invasion (D-Day), in Northern France, at the Rhineland, in Central Europe and in the Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge). He was wounded three times and received two Purple Hearts. He failed to receive a deserved third Purple Heart because at the time of his last wounding the military hospitals were so full of casualties, he was treated and recuperated in a field hospital instead. He was the recipient of five Bronze Stars during his service. Don was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 47 in Fort Wayne and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2457 in New Haven, and a member of the Disable American Veterans - Elmer Pond Chapter. He enjoyed traveling which included trips back to Europe where he explored his family heritage in Germany and visited many of the areas he served in while in the military. He is survived by his four nieces and a nephew. Besides his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his sister, Leona Lampe; and brothers, Raymond, Wilbert, Vernon, and Henry Reinking. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 4245 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. He will be laid to rest at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, visit



