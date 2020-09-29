DONALD A. SPEIDEL, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1949, in Hartford City, to the late Harold Dean Speidel, and Mable Marie (Wine) Uhrick. He is survived by his family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; and brothers, Jerry D (Carolyn) Speidel, of Muncie, and George (Donna) Speidel, of Texas. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com