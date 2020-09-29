1/1
DONALD A. SPEIDEL
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
DONALD A. SPEIDEL, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on September 23, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1949, in Hartford City, to the late Harold Dean Speidel, and Mable Marie (Wine) Uhrick. He is survived by his family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; and brothers, Jerry D (Carolyn) Speidel, of Muncie, and George (Donna) Speidel, of Texas. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
