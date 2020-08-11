1/1
DONALD A. VANDERBOSCH
DONALD A. VANDERBOSCH, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Born Aug. 23, 1926, in Garrett, Ind., he was a son of the late Clem S. and Florence (Hill) Vander bosch. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army in World War II. He retired as an electrician. Don loved woodworking and was great working with his hands, and will always be remembered by his sense of humor. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Irma Vanderbosch; children, Tom (Lynda) Vanderbosch, Bill (Cindy) Vanderbosch, Joann (Greg) Johnson, and Steve (Julie) Vanderbosch; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Vakerics; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings, Beverly Klenke and Robert Vanderbosch. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2020.
