DONALD ARTHUR FREDRICKSON, 92, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. A native of Buffalo, N.Y., he was a son of the late F. Arthur Fredrickson and Ella Rebecca Fredrickson. Donald was a resident at The Chamberlin on Fort Monroe. He retired after 38-plus years of service with General Electric and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy. Donald was a 1949 Electrical Engineer graduate of Penn State University where he was a member of the Penn State Blue Band, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, Phi Mu Alpha (Honorary Music Fraternity) and the Penn State Alumni Association. Donald was a percussionist for various bands and orchestras in Connecticut and Indiana specializing in timpani, and a member of National Association of Rudimental Drummers. He was an avid photographer. Donald is survived by his children, David (Barbara) Fredrickson, Bradford (Saundra) Fredrickson, Lisa (Jim) Arend; granddaughter, Cathryn E. Fredrickson; brother-in-law, Leroy Guccini; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his spouse of 53 years, Margot B. Fredrickson; daughter, Carin Sue Fredrickson; sister, Lois J. Guccini; brother, Robert Allen Fredrickson; sister-in-law, Jane Doner Fredrickson. A celebration of Donald's life is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at The Chamberlin, in Hampton, Va., with Navy Honors.

