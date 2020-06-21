DONALD BODEY, 73, of Tri-Lakes, Ind, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Don was a Fort Wayne native who graduated from North Side High School. He attended Purdue University and received his Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Oregon. He was a Vietnam veteran and award-winning author of "F.N.G" He was a teacher of writing and a carpenter who loved to mentor others in those crafts. He was fond of nature and dedicated to its care and had a special affinity for wood -its scent and color and grain. He was a persistent Cubs fan. He will be forever connected to and missed by his wife, Clare; his son, Skyler; and his brother, Bob, along with the many whose lives he touched. No service will be held at deceased's request. Memorials may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation or the charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.