DONALD "DON" BUNSOLD
DONALD "DON" BUNSOLD, 82, of Fort Wayne and Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Born Sept. 27, 1938, in Decatur, Ind., Don was a son of the late John and Mabel (Smith) Bunsold. Don had a passion for country music. He was a friend to all and knew no stranger. Don is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Robert) Kruger; son, Ed (Robin) Bunsold; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Luis) Raya; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Andrew Duran, and Amelia Raya; brother, Philip (Ethel) Bunsold; sisters, Shirley Kohrman and Janet Woenker; and former wife and loving friend, Ruthann (Bunsold) Walbridge. Also preceding him in passing were his siblings, George Bunsold, Richard Bunsold, Harriet Bailey, Doris Botts, Barbara Martin, Silas Bunsold, David Bunsold, James Bunsold, and Paul Bunsold. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Memorial contributions can be made to the Shepherd's House. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
