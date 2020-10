Or Copy this URL to Share

Share DONALD's life story with friends and family

Share DONALD's life story with friends and family

BUNSOLD, DONALD "DON": Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store