DONALD "DON" C. GOSS, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born March 20, 1931, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Wesley and Lois (Bowser) Goss. He taught at Elmhurst High School for 54 years as an Art and Theater teacher. He had a passion for theater and iris flowers. He maintained a collection of Giant Bearded Iris flowers from the early 1940s until his passing. He was known as the "Iris Man" on Smith Road. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was very proud of his students that he taught in art, photography, and animation. He traveled in Europe and had a passion for Paris. Annually, he would visit New York and enjoy Broadway Productions. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Rena) Goss of Hudson, Ohio; sister-in-law, Dixie Goss of Alexandria, Va.; niece, Sarah (Forrest) Goss - Norman III of Hudson, Ohio; nephew, Phillip (Dorota) Goss of Warsaw, Poland; seven great nieces and great nephews, and a host of relatives, friends, and former students. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Lee Goss. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Iris Society or a Fort Wayne Theater organization of donor's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD C. "DON" GOSS.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019