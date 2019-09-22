DONALD CARL "DON" SHIPSKY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD CARL "DON" SHIPSKY.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONALD CARL "DON" SHIPSKY, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M., after a brief bout with cancer. He was a veteran, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, and a proud graduate of University of Michigan (a due-hard maize and blue fan to the end). Don and Judith resided in Albuquerque since 2003. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith V. Shipsky; children, Michele Charette and Richard Grey; stepsons, Scott and David Gordon; and cherished daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gordon. Don was a very special person who will be dearly missed by hiss family and friends. No service. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Road NE, Albuquerque, N.M. 87111; or the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, 2417 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.