DONALD CARL "DON" SHIPSKY, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M., after a brief bout with cancer. He was a veteran, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, and a proud graduate of University of Michigan (a due-hard maize and blue fan to the end). Don and Judith resided in Albuquerque since 2003. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Judith V. Shipsky; children, Michele Charette and Richard Grey; stepsons, Scott and David Gordon; and cherished daughter-in-law, Cheryl Gordon. Don was a very special person who will be dearly missed by hiss family and friends. No service. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Road NE, Albuquerque, N.M. 87111; or the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, 2417 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019