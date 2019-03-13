DONALD D. ENGLE

DONALD D. ENGLE, 79, of Bluffton, passed away in the early morning on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Carol Engle of Bluffton; and children, Jill A. Engle of Fort Wayne, Tim (Michelle) Engle of Bluffton and Janet Leiser of Burlington, Kan. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, Bluffton, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019
