DONALD D. ENGLE, 79, of Bluffton, passed away in the early morning on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Carol Engle of Bluffton; and children, Jill A. Engle of Fort Wayne, Tim (Michelle) Engle of Bluffton and Janet Leiser of Burlington, Kan. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, Bluffton, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
