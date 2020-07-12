DONALD D. KRING, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Aperion Care Fort Wayne. Born June 18, 1943, in Mishawaka, he was a son of the late Donald Kring and Helen Kring Scott. Don graduated from North Side High School in 1960. During his early career time, he was an owner-operator truck driver for PepsiCo. He then became a machinist for over 30 years and worked at Challenge Tools and IMT. Don was also a home based business owner of a machine shop where he crafted custom built automotive parts. His many hobbies included antique automobiles, dune buggies, snowmobiling, drag racing, canoeing and everything car related. Don is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Kring of Fort Wayne; daughters, Pam (Tom) Kleber of Fort Wayne and Tiffany Nicola of Fort Wayne; son, Todd Arnos (Heidi Hyland) of New Haven.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Don) Bohn of Hamilton; brother Jeff (Cher) Kring of Leo. A celebration of life will take place at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.