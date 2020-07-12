1/1
DONALD D. KRING
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD D. KRING, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Aperion Care Fort Wayne. Born June 18, 1943, in Mishawaka, he was a son of the late Donald Kring and Helen Kring Scott. Don graduated from North Side High School in 1960. During his early career time, he was an owner-operator truck driver for PepsiCo. He then became a machinist for over 30 years and worked at Challenge Tools and IMT. Don was also a home based business owner of a machine shop where he crafted custom built automotive parts. His many hobbies included antique automobiles, dune buggies, snowmobiling, drag racing, canoeing and everything car related. Don is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce Kring of Fort Wayne; daughters, Pam (Tom) Kleber of Fort Wayne and Tiffany Nicola of Fort Wayne; son, Todd Arnos (Heidi Hyland) of New Haven.; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Don) Bohn of Hamilton; brother Jeff (Cher) Kring of Leo. A celebration of life will take place at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved