DONALD D. MEYER "PAPA", 88, (he said 39) passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Bluffton, Ind. on Feb. 27, 1932, he was a son of the late Adella and Joseph Meyer. Don worked as a food supervisor at the State Developmental Center for 32 years until his retirement. Don was also the owner of Meyer and Son Mobile Home and RV Park on N. Clinton St., and had several rental properties in the Fort Wayne area. Don was humble, generous and loving. He was a strong man of faith. He was a proud member of Highland Bethel Church where he enjoyed being very active and involved in church activities such as softball, men's group, prayer group, Awana, and Bible school. He happily transported families and seniors to and from church and shared the gospel with the tenants of his properties. One of his favorite pasttimes was eating at Bob Evans and Hall's where he made many friends in the staff that worked there. In his spare time, Don enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading his Bible, spending time with his dog, Susie, playing shuffleboard, bowling, checkers, air hockey, all of which he was very competitive at. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle Robison; grandchildren, Tyler Meyer, Jeremy (Chanel) and Jenifer Robison, Miranda and Jack Phovemire; great-grandchildren, Alysa Meyer, Preston Meyer, Alana Garcia, Kasy Meyer, Lucas Robison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel E. Meyer; son, Jeff Meyer; siblings, Helen Meyer, Harold Meyer and Kenneth Meyer. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Highland Gospel Community Church, 3800 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitiation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to Highland Gospel Community Church.