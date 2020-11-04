DONALD "DON" DAVIS, 90, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Vern and Clara Davis. He retired in 1989 from Deister Concentrator with over 40 years of service. Don served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed family time, golfing, fishing, playing cards, summers at Coldwater Lake, Mich., and winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. Don is survived by his daughters, Cindy Davis, Vicki (Jim) Slagle and Phyllis Davis. He was preceded in in passing by his wife of 57 years, Joan; parents; brother, Jack Davis; and sister, Betty Schmidt. A celebration of life is from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Masks are required. Memorial contributions in Don's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice. www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com