HUNTER, DONALD "DON" DEAN: Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Pathway Community Church, with calling one hour prior. The service will be streamed at www.pccfw.tv . Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Pathway Community Church. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.