DONALD DEAN PRICHARD SR., 90, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away Monday, July 10, 2019. Born in Uvalde, Texas, he was a son of the late John U. and Mary Prichard. When he was seven years old, the family moved to Bluffton, Ind., where me met and married his wife of 71 years, Anna Belle Gentis. They settled down in Auburn, Ind., raising their children John (Biz) of New Haven, Donald Jr. (Vicki) of Grabill, Tom of Hillsdale, Mich., and Mary Slocum of Hartford, Mich. He worked at Franklin Electric for 17 years before working at Auburn Foundry from 1966 until he retired in 1994. He was the first volunteer fire chief of Jackson Township Fire Dept., and he also volunteered at the ACD Museum in Auburn. In addition to his children he is survived by brothers, Willis Prichard of Craigville, Ind., and Richard (Lona) of Chattanooga, Tenn. He has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Imogene Prichard of Columbus, Ohio. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Meese Chapel, 2906 CR 60, Auburn (IN 46706). There will not be a viewing. Memorials may be made to National , www.donate3.cancer.org or Meese Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019