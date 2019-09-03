Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 2403 East Wallen Road Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-490-4060 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD DUANE "DON" "BUD" MORE, 86, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Born Oct. 27, 1932, in rural Maple ton, Minn., he was a son of the late Harold and Grace (Sloan) More. Donald grew up on a farm and entered the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. While in the Navy he served as a cook on the Wallace L. Lind, U.S.S. Worchester, U.S.S. Coral Sea and the U.S.S. Randolph before being discharged in 1961. After leaving the service, he was employed by the U.S.D.A. as a meat and poultry inspector in various places from 1961 to 1990 when he retired. Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 47, V.F.W. Post in Fort Wayne, and the Moose Lodge 1480 in New Haven, Ind. He is survived by his companion and caregiver of five years, Shirley Robison of New Haven, Ind.; daughter, Julie (Al) Buren of Sheldon, Iowa; grandson, Jamie (Jill) Tuttle of Bothell, Wash.; twin great-grandsons, Titian and Talus Tuttle; sister, Donna Mae (Bill) Armstrong of Mankato, Minn,l brother, David More of Mesa, Ariz.; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends including Cathy and Benny Caudill of New Haven, Ind. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Elle. "A big thanks goes out to Parkview Hospice for their many kind words and help during this trying time." A celebration of Donald's life is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. All are welcome to come and share fond memories and stories of Donald. He will be laid to rest at a future date at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Parkview Hospice, the , or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service. All are invited and encouraged to share a fond memory and sign the online guestbook, visit



DONALD DUANE "DON" "BUD" MORE, 86, of New Haven, Ind., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Born Oct. 27, 1932, in rural Maple ton, Minn., he was a son of the late Harold and Grace (Sloan) More. Donald grew up on a farm and entered the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. While in the Navy he served as a cook on the Wallace L. Lind, U.S.S. Worchester, U.S.S. Coral Sea and the U.S.S. Randolph before being discharged in 1961. After leaving the service, he was employed by the U.S.D.A. as a meat and poultry inspector in various places from 1961 to 1990 when he retired. Donald was a member of the American Legion Post 47, V.F.W. Post in Fort Wayne, and the Moose Lodge 1480 in New Haven, Ind. He is survived by his companion and caregiver of five years, Shirley Robison of New Haven, Ind.; daughter, Julie (Al) Buren of Sheldon, Iowa; grandson, Jamie (Jill) Tuttle of Bothell, Wash.; twin great-grandsons, Titian and Talus Tuttle; sister, Donna Mae (Bill) Armstrong of Mankato, Minn,l brother, David More of Mesa, Ariz.; as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of friends including Cathy and Benny Caudill of New Haven, Ind. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Elle. "A big thanks goes out to Parkview Hospice for their many kind words and help during this trying time." A celebration of Donald's life is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. All are welcome to come and share fond memories and stories of Donald. He will be laid to rest at a future date at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Parkview Hospice, the , or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Service. All are invited and encouraged to share a fond memory and sign the online guestbook, visit www.advantagefuneral.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close