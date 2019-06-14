` DONALD E. FEBER, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Born on Aug. 17, 1932 in Van Wert, Ohio, he was the son of the late Fred C. and Mildred O. Feber. Don graduated from South Side High School in 1950 and attended Fort Wayne Art Institute, and also graduated from GE Apprentice School, then worked at General Electric for 42 years as a Planner / Engineer. He served in the Korean War for the United States Navy. Surviving are his children, Cheryl (Jerry) Miller, Julie (Pete) Glassey, step-daughter, Cindy Grandiseon; grandchildren, Shane Fleming, Nikki (Adam) Murphy, Justin (Courtney) Stump, Alisa (John) Kinzer; as well as 14 great-grandchildren. Don was also preceded in death by his first wife, Donna, in 1976; a son, Mark, in 2012; and wife, Juanita, in 2014. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 14, 2019