DONALD E. GANAWAY, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. He graduated from Central High School in 1961 and served in the United State Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at B.F. Goodrich for 45 years before retiring in 2009. He was a long time member at Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne where he served in a number of different capacities. He was also a member of Local 715 where he held a number of positions along with being a drummer for a number of local bands. Surviving family include his wife of 48 years, Julianne; children, Rick (Lisa) Ganaway and Marcie (Gary) Ford; 10 grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth and Tara Ganaway; and sisters-in-law, Maylean Williams and Connie Ganaway. He was preceded in passing by his parents, John and Sylvia Ganaway; son, Donald E. Ganaway Jr.; brothers, John Ganaway and Warner Williams; and sisters, Sharon Allen and Annamae Nickens. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2313 South Hanna St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Masks are requested to be worn for services. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories of Don may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com