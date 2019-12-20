DONALD E. SHAW, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Born on July 15, 1938, in Connells ville, Pa., he was a son of the late Eugene E. and Ferne (Swink) Shaw. He retired in 2000, from the Noble County Highway Department, as an engineer, after retiring in 1993, from the Indiana Department of Transportation, after 33 years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Ashcroft; grandchildren, Chloe and Jason Ashcroft; sister, Betty Craig; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Anne Shaw; son, Douglas Shaw; and sister, Judy Lynn Soper. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 2 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to the , or the Parkinson's Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 20, 2019