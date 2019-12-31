DONALD E. SMITH, 83, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Don was an Army veteran and retired Fort Wayne Police Officer. Survivors include his wife, Connie Smith of Fort Wayne; son, Richard Smith (Bonnie Berger) of Fort Wayne; daughter, Laura (Kerry) Dager of Leo; son, Darren Smith of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, six great- grandchildren; and three brothers. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019