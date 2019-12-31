DONALD E. SMITH

Obituary
DONALD E. SMITH, 83, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Don was an Army veteran and retired Fort Wayne Police Officer. Survivors include his wife, Connie Smith of Fort Wayne; son, Richard Smith (Bonnie Berger) of Fort Wayne; daughter, Laura (Kerry) Dager of Leo; son, Darren Smith of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, six great- grandchildren; and three brothers. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019
