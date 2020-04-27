DONALD E. VORNDRAN, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born on Dec. 14, 1932, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edmund A and Alma L (Voirol) Vorn -dran. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Fort Wayne Turners, and the Fort Wayne Stamp Club. He graduated from Central Catholic High School. Don retired in 1993, from ITT, after more than 35 years of service as a Logistics Program Manager. He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Donna J Vorndran; daughter, Michelle T (Donald) Schroyer; sons, Richard A (Leslie) Vorndran, and Michael A (DeAnna) Vorndran; as well as eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Vickie S. Smith. Private family service is being held. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the of Greater Fort Wayne. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 27, 2020