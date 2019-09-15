Guest Book View Sign Service Information St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory 385 SR 207 St. Augustine , FL 32084 (904)-824-1625 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD E. WALDROP, 78, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Born on Jan. 30, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he lived until August 2015, he was the son of the late Donald and Frances Waldrop. He and his wife, Rosalie, relocated to St. Augustine in September 2015. During the early years of his career, Don was very involved in teaching and coaching basketball. During the summers, Don worked with the Wildcat Baseball League coaching young students of all levels. Don graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor's Degree and later earned his Master's Degree from the University of St. Francis while working at Fort Wayne Community Schools. Don was an avid golfer and enjoyed the competition and camaraderie especially within his golf group on Sunday mornings at Brookwood Golf Course. After moving to St. Augustine, he was a generous tour guide for many of his family and friends who visited St. Augustine. He would drive them around in his beach mobile and tour the island and downtown areas. His favorite place he frequently visited was Crescent Beach. Don continued to give golf and basketball instruction to any eager athlete up to two weeks before his passing. Don is survived by his wife, Rosalie Waldrop; children, Rod and Rhonda Waldrop; siblings, David Waldrop and Patricia Russell; sister-in-law, Margie Good. In lieu of flowers, his family "asks for you to 'go out and have dinner with your family and friends and listen to live music'" but if you wish to donate in his honor please donate to Community Hospice's Bailey Family Center for Caring, 200 Health Park Blvd. St. Augustine (FL 32086). St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences, words of encouragement and watch his video tribute, visit St. Johns Family Funeral Home's website

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019

