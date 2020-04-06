Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD EARL WHAN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD EARL WHAN, 67, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Kendall -ville, Ind., Donald was a son of the late Jack and Mary Whan. Donald graduated from East Noble High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1974 from Purdue University. Donald worked in food services for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 25 years prior to working for Parkview Hospital in the Dietary Department for 15 years. Donald was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan, especially Purdue Sports. Donald enjoyed golfing, planning trips with his wife, spending holiday dinners together as a family and preparing his Thanksgiving turkeys. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debra Whan; children, Jaclyn (Donald) Shuler, Jeff (Hannah) Whan; grandchildren, Maia Shuler, Elliott, Lillian, and Leah Whan; and brother, David (Janet) Whan. Donald was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Whan. Due to COVID-19 private family service will be held at this time with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.



DONALD EARL WHAN, 67, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Kendall -ville, Ind., Donald was a son of the late Jack and Mary Whan. Donald graduated from East Noble High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1974 from Purdue University. Donald worked in food services for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 25 years prior to working for Parkview Hospital in the Dietary Department for 15 years. Donald was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan, especially Purdue Sports. Donald enjoyed golfing, planning trips with his wife, spending holiday dinners together as a family and preparing his Thanksgiving turkeys. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Debra Whan; children, Jaclyn (Donald) Shuler, Jeff (Hannah) Whan; grandchildren, Maia Shuler, Elliott, Lillian, and Leah Whan; and brother, David (Janet) Whan. Donald was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Whan. Due to COVID-19 private family service will be held at this time with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close