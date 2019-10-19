DONALD EDWARD "DON" DURICK, 91, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Marlene Durick of Fort Wayne; son, Douglas (Laurette) Durick of Lexington, Ky.; and daughters, Londa (Matthew) Garringer of Fort Wayne and Pamela (Eagle) Lindsey of Fort Wayne. Funeral service with military honors is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the church. Burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne. www.northernindianafuneralcare.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 19, 2019