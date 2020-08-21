1/
DONALD EUGENE SILER
DONALD EUGENE SILER, 70, of Chandler, Okla., formerly of Fort Wayne, died quietly Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in his home. Don served in the U.S. Army and also joined the Air National Guard of Baerfield in Fort Wayne. Don worked for Now courier in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife, Juanita LaHurreau of Fort Wayne; son, David (Ladonna) Siler of Chandler; daughter, Megan of Bryan, Ohio; brother, James (Donna) Silerof Hicksville, Ohio; sisters, Barb Wlasuik of Phoenix, Ariz., Mary Hagman of North Carolina, Peggy Siler, Patty Siler, Cathy (Eric) Helland, all of Bryan,Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Margerat Silerof formerly of Bryan,Ohio.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

