DONALD F. DAGER, 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne. Born in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of the late Byron and Irma (Spieth) Dager. Donald was founder and owner of Superior Paint Products, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Surviving are daughters, Karen Perez of Fort Wayne, Susan (Lynn) Zigler of The Villages, Fla., Janice (Mike) Steininger of Fort Wayne; son, Michael (Fran) Dager of Fort Wayne; brothers, Gerald and James (Janice) of New Haven, Ind.; 14 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Yolanda M. Dager; his brother, Norman Dager; sister, Irma Dager; great-grandchildren, Victoria Perez and August Steininger. Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. Father Mark Gurtner officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent Depaul Society (O.L.G.H) or Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019