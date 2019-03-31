Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD F. WOOD. View Sign

DONALD F. WOOD, 86, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 15, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was a son of the late John R. and Anah F. (Heskett) Wood. He attended college at Drake University and eventually received an Honorary Degree from Ivy Tech Community College. Don served as a Corporal during the

DONALD F. WOOD, 86, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 15, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa, he was a son of the late John R. and Anah F. (Heskett) Wood. He attended college at Drake University and eventually received an Honorary Degree from Ivy Tech Community College. Don served as a Corporal during the Korean War , and upon honorable discharge, he felt a yearning to "get after it" and quickly entered the workforce. Don began working as a journeyman toolmaker but his drive and desire for "more" inspired him to move into sales and management within the automation industry. Working for several manufacturers, Don enjoyed the hunt and the challenge of selling. Don married Barbara Sue on Oct. 2, 1954, and together had three sons, (David, Doug, and John) and a daughter (Sue). Inspired by vision, grit and hard work, Don became the founder of 80/20 Inc. with his sons Doug and John. After the death of his wife Barbara, Don became more determined to build the business. 80/20 Inc. has become the number one T-slotted aluminum building system in the United States. For 30 years, Don drove the company to success and innovation. Don's passion for people and manufacturing was the perfect blend for success. Don married Darlene M. Richardson on June 19, 1999. Together they created the Donald F. Wood and Darlene M. Richardson Foundation. Additionally, Don was a board member of Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne, board member of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, board member of the Fluid Power Society, named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year, a "Go Whitley" Accelerating Innovation participant, Ivy Tech Community College Contributor of the Year and, received the Junior Achievement Bel Award. Don later started the 80/20 Foundation Trust to fulfill his passion for helping others. Don enjoyed sailing, opera, classical music, and musicals. Don's quick wit and infinite "Don-isms" brought fun, laughter and learning for many. Don is survived by his wife, Darlene (Dar) M. Richardson; his four children, David (Devera) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Doug (Patty) of Fort Wayne, Ind., John (Audrey) of Gull Lake, Mich., and Sue Wood of Murrieta, Calif.; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; step-children, Michael Suever of California, Patrick (Lisa) Suever of Saint Joe, Ind., Anne (Jim) Hudson of Grand Rapids, Mich., Beth (Stu) Smith of Fenton, Mich.; and four step-grandchildren. Don was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sue (Kepler) Wood, his father, John R. Wood, mother Anah F. (Heskett) Wood; his childhood care-giver, Mona C. (Heskett); brothers, Larry Wood and Al Gladson. Family and business friends are invited to 80/20 Inc. in Columbia City, Ind. for a memorial gathering from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 4, 2019. A short service will be held at 10 a.m. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch will immediately follow the service at Fort Wayne Country Club. "Please send all flowers to" 80/20 Inc.,1701 S. 400 East, Columbia City (IN 46725). Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814). Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close