WOOD, DONALD F.: Family and business friends are invited to 80/20 Inc. in Columbia City, Ind. for a memorial gathering from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 4, 2019. A short service will be held at 10 a.m. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. with calling from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch will immediately follow the service at Fort Wayne Country Club.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019