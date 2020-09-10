DONALD G. DAVIS, 71, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Parkview Dekalb Hospital. Born in Marion, Ind., he was a son of the late James Davis and Lois Dunn. Donald worked as a skilled laborer in the manufacturing industry. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Donald was a member of the North Church of Christ, Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, and Garrett American Legion Post 178. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Davis of Garrett, Ind.; children, Melinda (Ben) Wheeler of Garrett, Ind., and Matthew (Tasha) Davis of Auburn, Ind.; granddaughter, Michaela Davis; and aunt, Mary Francis (Buck) Thompson. A private family service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com