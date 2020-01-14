Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD G. OBERKISER. View Sign Service Information Feller & Clark Funeral Homes 1860 Center St Auburn , IN 46706 (260)-572-1000 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD G. OBERKISER, 70, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, with his family by his side at his Auburn home. Born Aug. 11, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Max and Vivian (Billman) Oberkiser. He was a 1967 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne. Don honorably served his country in the United States Army from November of 1967 until October of 1969. He served with the 1st Infantry Division, known as "Big Red One". He also served with the 2nd/16th Infantry Division. He married Karen G. Roos on March 12, 1988 in Fort Wayne. She resides in Auburn. Don worked for Wabash Electric for 20 years where he was in management and served as the Vice President of Sales. Don retired in 2016. He was a member of County Line Church of God in Auburn. He was also a lifetime member of the Auburn American Legion Post 97. He was also active with the He enjoyed golfing and he was an avid fisherman. In his younger days he was a pioneer in organizing fishing tournaments. He started both the "The Rusty Hook" and "Bass-N-Buddies" fishing tournaments. He would also write fishing articles for MidWest Outdoors magazine and he had a fishing radio program on WAWK The Hawk. Don gave many fishing seminars to adults and kids alike over the years. Survivors include his wife, Karen Oberkiser of Auburn; sons Christopher (Carol) Oberkiser of Avilla, Brad Oberkiser of Fort Wayne, Christopher Roos of Fort Wayne, and Michael Roos of Palm Bay, Fla.; daughter, Sarah Callahan of Fort Wayne; son, Brendon Oberkiser of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and brothers, Max (Karen) Oberkiser of Bryan, Ohio and Richard Oberkiser of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rachel Roos; and one granddaughter, Faye Marie Roos. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1960 S. Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Richard Brown officiating. A private family commital service will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery in Payne, Ohio at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Shepherd's House, 519 Tennessee Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at

DONALD G. OBERKISER, 70, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, with his family by his side at his Auburn home. Born Aug. 11, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Max and Vivian (Billman) Oberkiser. He was a 1967 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne. Don honorably served his country in the United States Army from November of 1967 until October of 1969. He served with the 1st Infantry Division, known as "Big Red One". He also served with the 2nd/16th Infantry Division. He married Karen G. Roos on March 12, 1988 in Fort Wayne. She resides in Auburn. Don worked for Wabash Electric for 20 years where he was in management and served as the Vice President of Sales. Don retired in 2016. He was a member of County Line Church of God in Auburn. He was also a lifetime member of the Auburn American Legion Post 97. He was also active with the He enjoyed golfing and he was an avid fisherman. In his younger days he was a pioneer in organizing fishing tournaments. He started both the "The Rusty Hook" and "Bass-N-Buddies" fishing tournaments. He would also write fishing articles for MidWest Outdoors magazine and he had a fishing radio program on WAWK The Hawk. Don gave many fishing seminars to adults and kids alike over the years. Survivors include his wife, Karen Oberkiser of Auburn; sons Christopher (Carol) Oberkiser of Avilla, Brad Oberkiser of Fort Wayne, Christopher Roos of Fort Wayne, and Michael Roos of Palm Bay, Fla.; daughter, Sarah Callahan of Fort Wayne; son, Brendon Oberkiser of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and brothers, Max (Karen) Oberkiser of Bryan, Ohio and Richard Oberkiser of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rachel Roos; and one granddaughter, Faye Marie Roos. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1960 S. Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Richard Brown officiating. A private family commital service will take place at Blue Creek Cemetery in Payne, Ohio at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Shepherd's House, 519 Tennessee Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.