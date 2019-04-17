DONALD GENE COLEMAN, 84, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born June 20, 1934, he was a son of Ruth and Clarence Coleman. He graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree at Indiana University, his Master's degree at the University of St. Francis, and his Doctorate of Education degree in education administration at Ball State University. Don spent his life devoted to education. He taught at his alma mater, North Side High School, and, following his doctorate, became a professor in the graduate education programs at Indiana University, Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University), San Diego State University, and California State University, Fresno. He also founded an elementary school at Faith Lutheran Church in Kirksville, Mo. He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; daughters, Suzanne (Steve) and Jessica (Ric); grandchildren, Katrina (Nathan), Rebecca, Michael, Coleman, and Sophia; and brothers, Ron and Jerry (Wilma). He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and sister, Cynthia. Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 West 67th St., Mission (KS 66202). (913)432-5441. Memorial gifts may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019