|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD GRIFFITH.
|
|
Rosary
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:30 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
|
Visitation
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
|
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Mother Theresa Theodore Guerin Chapel at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Mother Theresa Theodore Guerin Chapel at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
DONALD GRIFFITH, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Born June 6, 1925, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Lauren C. and Theresa O'Neil Griffith. At age 16, Don soloed at Smith Field and earned his pilot's license. He graduated from Central Catholic High School. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and served in the First Cavalry Division Artillery. He saw action in the South Pacific Islands of New Guinea and Admiralties as well as the Philippine Islands of Leyte and Luzon, then occupation duty in Japan. After the war, Don attended Indiana Institute of Technology and earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and was a Mass server there for several decades. Don retired in 1981 as Product Engineer, after 31 years at International Harvester. He was a member of the Harvester Engineering Retiree Organization (H.E.R.O). After retirement, Don taught at Ivy Tech for a number of years. He was a member of the D.A.V. and American Legion Post No. 82. He loved playing tennis, gardening, classical music, and was an ardent Notre Dame fan. Surviving are his wife, Kate; daughter, Beth Anne (Al) Adams of Muncie; son, Michael Griffith of Santa Monica, Calif.; grandsons, Donny (Libby) and Ted (Lindsay) Adams; sister, Virginia Hannum of Fort Wayne; and brother, James Griffith of Fort Wayne. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Degitz Griffith; sister, Sr. Mary Richard Griffith, S.P.; and brothers, John, Laurence, Neil, and Thomas Griffith. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Saint Mother Theresa Theodore Guerin Chapel at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Msgr. Robert Schulte officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a Rosary service at 2:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, or Hoosier Air Museum c/o Mr. Les Matheson, 2822 County Road 62, Auburn, IN 46706, or to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 15, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|