DONALD GRIFFITH

Obituary
GRIFFITH, DONALD: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the Saint Mother Theresa Theodore Guerin Chapel at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with a Rosary service at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Smith
