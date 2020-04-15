DONALD HECK, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Donald was the son of the late Marshall "Bud" and Betty Heck. Donald graduated from Hunter town High School. He served his country as an Army veteran in the 82nd Airborne. He retired from Shambaugh & Son, and was a member of Local 103. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 499. Donald enjoyed going to drag races and spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Baker) Heck; children, Tammy (Jim) Stewart, Sherrie Balyeat and Todd (Burgandy) Heck; grandchildren, Cody, Nathan, Katie, Carmen, and Daytona; and brothers, Ed of Fort Wayne and Harold of Huntertown. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Marshall, Jack and Mike; and sister, Barb. Due to COVID-19, Private family services. Memorials may be made to the Huntertown Fire and Rescue. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020