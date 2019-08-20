DONALD J. "JAKE" BAKER, 85, of Convoy, Ohio, died Friday evening, Aug. 16, 2019, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on Oct. 28, 1933 in Monroe ville, he married the former Betty L. Webster, who preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2000. Jake retired from the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company. Family survivors include two sons, Paul D. (Dana) Baker of Monroeville, Ind. and Denis E. (Natalie) Baker of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Nanette R. (Jeff) Grace of Convoy; two sisters, Pat Fralick of Convoy and Joan Pierce of Monroeville; and nine grandchildren. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church, west of Convoy, with calling one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Calling also from 2 to7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Countryside Chapel. Preferred memorials are to Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019