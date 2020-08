Or Copy this URL to Share

COUGHLIN, DONALD J.: Graveside service is noon today, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 4700 Ohio 500, Payne. Due to state mandate "we ask that attendees wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Don's service." Arrangements by Dooler Funeral Home.



