DONALD J. HOOPER, 76, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Don graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962 and went to work for Morrill Motors until joining the U.S. Army, serving from 1965 until 1967. He then retired from Morrill Motors after 31 years of service as a foreman. His favorite hobbies were fishing and playing cards. Surviving are his sisters, Patricia Pappert, Ruth (Bill) Whitmer, Susan (Doug) Eastes and Carolyn Itt; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his wife of 50 years, Jeanie; son, Donald Jr.; daughter; Sarah; and parents, John and Moness; brothers, John, Ray, Jim; sisters, Virginia Blake-Hedges and Rosemary Riemen. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, Ind. with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Preferred memorials are Masses to the church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2020