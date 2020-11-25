1/1
DONALD J.A. BECK Sr.
DONALD J.A. BECK SR., 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at his home. Born July 26, 1930, in Lakefield, Minn., he was a son of the late Carl and Elsie (Roesner) Beck. Don proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 on the U.S.S. Cabot. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Don is survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Roger) Holmes, Sylvia Rajcany and Donna Beck; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike) Eddy, Jason Rajcany, and Bree Ann Beck; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Beck; son, Donnie Beck Jr.; and two grandsons, Kyle J. Holmes and Brandon W. Asher. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road. The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice for their care and dedication to Don and his family. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 25, 2020.
