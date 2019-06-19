DONALD JAMES MILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JAMES MILLER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONALD JAMES MILLER, 63, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born Aug. 3, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Don was a son of Charles and Doris Miller. He graduated from the University of Indiana with a degree in Accounting. He continued his education at de Paul University with a Master's degree in International Business. He was self-employed as a Certified Public Account for over 20 years. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, Palatine Lodge 314 in Palatine, Ill. Don is survived by his wife of 36 years, Terry (Winters) Miller; brothers, Charles (Jeri) Miller and Daniel (Sherri) Miller; brother-in-law, Russ Winters; sisters-in-law, Joan Burrows and Diane Rudolph; and he was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg (IL 60195-3608), with visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Donald James Miller at www.cancer.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.