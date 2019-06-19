DONALD JAMES MILLER, 63, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born Aug. 3, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Don was a son of Charles and Doris Miller. He graduated from the University of Indiana with a degree in Accounting. He continued his education at de Paul University with a Master's degree in International Business. He was self-employed as a Certified Public Account for over 20 years. He was a member of the Masonic Temple, Palatine Lodge 314 in Palatine, Ill. Don is survived by his wife of 36 years, Terry (Winters) Miller; brothers, Charles (Jeri) Miller and Daniel (Sherri) Miller; brother-in-law, Russ Winters; sisters-in-law, Joan Burrows and Diane Rudolph; and he was a loving uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral Home, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg (IL 60195-3608), with visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Donald James Miller at www.cancer.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 19, 2019