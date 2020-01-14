DONALD JAY SPARKS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Born Nov. 7, 1938, he was the son of Alvin and Myrtle (Ringwalt) Sparks. On June 29, 1968, in Fort Wayne, he married Martha L. (Keller) Sparks. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Donald enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends. He also enjoyed bowling and having a good time. Surviving relatives include his wife, Martha L. Sparks of Fort Wayne; three children, Tim (Sue) Sparks, Tina Reaves, Kimberly (Jeff) Valdez; grandchildren, Alec Sparks and Emma Sparks, Josh Dye, and Avery Valdez; great-grandchildren, Kalenah Dye and Kayden Dye; sisters, Carol Myers and Joan (David) Bradfield; brothers, Chuck (Lou Ann) Spuller, Jim Spuller and Steve Spuller. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Frank Sparks. D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside is assisting the family with private arrangements at Don's request. Memorial contributions to Brookside Church. www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 14, 2020