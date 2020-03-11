DONALD K. LEFEVRA

Guest Book
  • "Many great memories of Don. He was my New Hope small group..."
    - Servis
Service Information
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN
46737
(260)-495-2915
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Missionary Church
525 E 200 N
Angola, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONALD K. LEFEVRA, 73, of Coldwater, Mich., formerly of Angola, Ind., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born Nov. 9, 1946, in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of Donald and Hazel (Chapman) Lefevra. He graduated from South Side High School, Fort Wayne, in 1965, and worked for Zollner Corporation for 38 years. Don was a chaplain and minister to many, and was currently helping minister at the Steuben County Jail. He leaves behind his wife, Gaynell Lefevra of Coldwater, Mich.; children, Donald K. Lefevra II of Huntertown, Ind., Natalie (Allen) Cardoza of Indianapolis, Ind., Troy Lefevra of Waterloo, Ind., and Scott Goodwin of New Haven, Ind.; son-in-law, Lance Kolenda of Anderson, Ind.; and many grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Ind. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Evangelist Scott Saltsman will officiate the service. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fremont, IN   (260) 495-2915
funeral home direction icon