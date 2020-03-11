DONALD K. LEFEVRA, 73, of Coldwater, Mich., formerly of Angola, Ind., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born Nov. 9, 1946, in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of Donald and Hazel (Chapman) Lefevra. He graduated from South Side High School, Fort Wayne, in 1965, and worked for Zollner Corporation for 38 years. Don was a chaplain and minister to many, and was currently helping minister at the Steuben County Jail. He leaves behind his wife, Gaynell Lefevra of Coldwater, Mich.; children, Donald K. Lefevra II of Huntertown, Ind., Natalie (Allen) Cardoza of Indianapolis, Ind., Troy Lefevra of Waterloo, Ind., and Scott Goodwin of New Haven, Ind.; son-in-law, Lance Kolenda of Anderson, Ind.; and many grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Ind. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Evangelist Scott Saltsman will officiate the service. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020