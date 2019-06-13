DONALD L. BLACKETOR, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born April 9, 1926, in Fulton, Ind., Donald was a son of the late V. Ross and Orpha Blacketor. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1944. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, entering service in August. In January of 1945, he joined the European Theatre as an Infantry Scout in Patton's 3rd Army, 5th Division, 10th Infantry Regiment serving campaigns in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. For his service, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary E. Blacketor; sons, Brad Blacketor of Lone Tree, Colo., Brian Blacketor of Crooked Lake, John (Abbe) Blacketor of Hinsdale, Ill., Rod (Candi) Blacketor of Peoria, Ariz., and Tom Blacketor of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Jake, Sydney, Ross, and Elaina; and brother, Bill. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim. Private family graveside services and burial will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rochester, Ind., with Military Honors. Preferred memorials to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019