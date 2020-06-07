DONALD L. HERTIG, 82, of Harlan, Ind., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. Born Aug. 8, 1937 in Fort Wayne, he was s son of the late Charles and Geraldine Hertig. He married Marquita Richmond on Sept. 7, 1957, who survives. Donald and Marquita were Harlan high school sweethearts and were married over 62 years. Don was proud of the fact that in his senior year (1955) he was on the only team in the history of Harlan High School to win the Allen County basketball tournament. He was a graduate of Ball State Teachers' College and taught industrial arts and coached basketball at Weisser Park School before he continued his career with State Farm Insurance. He was also a real estate broker. He was a member of the Harlan United Methodist Church, a Past Master of the Harlan-Leo Masonic Lodge 224 F. & A.M. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Shriners and the Elks. His hobbies included flipping numerous homes and offices, woodworking, old tractors, fishing, hunting and hanging out with his brothers. He enjoyed trips to Alaska and his winter home in Florida where he golfed twice a week until his recent illness. "Dandy Don" will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed. Also surviving are son, Ric (Cathleen) Hertig; and daughter, Kim (Kirk) Davis of Leo. He had five grandsons, Nate (Sarah), Andy (Kaley) of Harlan, and Dr. Adam (Brittany) of Fort Wayne, Kody Davis of Seattle, Wash.,and Carter Davis of Cincinnati, Ohio. There are seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Liam, Mia, Fletcher, Miller, Olivia and Nora Hertig; and a brother-in-law, Rex Richmond; two brothers, Dave (Jeanne) and Steve (Sue) Hertig. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and countless friends. His sister, Shirley (Jerry) Spindler, recently passed. Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm. at D.O. McComb & Sons, Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Celebration of Life Service will be held. Pastor Catherine Koziatek officiating. Burial in Scipio cemetery. Preferred memorials to Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 IN-37, Harlan (IN 46743) or the Harlan Park Athletic Association. P.O. Box 505, Harlan (IN 46743).