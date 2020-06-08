Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share DONALD's life story with friends and family

Share DONALD's life story with friends and family



HERTIG, DONALD L.: Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm. at D.O. McComb & Sons, Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Celebration of Life Service will be held. Virtual service is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/DOMcCombMaplewood/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store