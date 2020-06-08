Marquita, Kim, Ric, and family:

You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May our Lord wrap His loving arms around you, and your many wonderful memories bring you some comfort. I always enjoyed Dons visits, his stories, and he always had a smile. He had a good heart and would do anything for you. I was blessed to have him and you all as life long family friends. He will be missed. ❤

Patti Massucci

Friend