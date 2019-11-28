DONALD L. HOBBS, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away suddenly in his home on Monday Nov. 25, 2019. Born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Conners -ville, Ind., he was a son of the late Lowell and Frances Hobbs. Don enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 and did tours at Fort Knox and Germany until 1964. He married Sandra F. Haire on July 2, 1966 and moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1970. He retired from Roadway Express Inc. after 31 years of service as a driver. Don enjoyed fishing, playing golf, cards and watching NASCAR. He is survived by his three children Terry (Helen) Hobbs, Robby Hobbs (Greta Goines), and Jeanette (Andy) James. Also surviving are his brother, Stanley (Sara) Hobbs of Richmond, Ind.; and sister, Sharon Smith of Elkhart,Ind.; and his special companion, Sue Trowbridge; plus nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was also preceded in death by his wife, two grandchildren, one brother and two sisters. Funeral Service is 11 qa.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana or . www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
