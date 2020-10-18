DONALD L. HOYING, 94, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home. He was born on May 24, 1926 in Minster, Ohio to the late Louis I. and Della (Dickman) Hoying. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S officiating. Friends may also call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Endowment Fund, 229 W. Anthony St., Celina (OH 45822) or the Mercer County Sportsmen Association, P.O. Box 291, Celina (OH 45822). Condolences may be shared with the Hoying Family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com