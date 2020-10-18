1/
DONALD L. HOYING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD L. HOYING, 94, of Celina, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Celina Manor Nursing Home. He was born on May 24, 1926 in Minster, Ohio to the late Louis I. and Della (Dickman) Hoying. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S officiating. Friends may also call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Endowment Fund, 229 W. Anthony St., Celina (OH 45822) or the Mercer County Sportsmen Association, P.O. Box 291, Celina (OH 45822). Condolences may be shared with the Hoying Family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved